Ukrainian, German FMs discuss heavy weapon supplies

Xinhua) 11:33, May 27, 2022

KIEV, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he had discussed the supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

"We need more heavy weapons delivered as soon as possible, especially MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems), to repel Russian attacks," Kuleba tweeted after the talks.

The Ukrainian foreign minister added that he had briefed Baerbock on the difficult situation in the Donbass region.

Other topics of the discussion included further sanctions on Russia and Ukraine's prospects to achieve a European Union (EU) candidate status, Kuleba said.

Earlier this month, Baerbock said the government of Germany is working with German enterprises to provide modern weapons to Ukraine.

