Ukrainian president Zelensky visits frontline in Kharkiv
KIEV, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military during a working trip to the eastern city of Kharkiv, the presidential press service reported.
During his visit, the president inspected destroyed residential buildings in the city and heard reports from the military and law enforcement agencies on the situation in the region, according to a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website.
Zelensky said the Ukrainian authorities would work to modernize the country's infrastructure, adding that new residential buildings in Ukraine would be equipped with bomb shelters.
"We have to find funds, credit lines. The state must ensure this in terms of guarantees, and the leaders of cities and regions must find great projects and money," he said.
