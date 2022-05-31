New division of Ukraine's Azov Battalion formed in Kharkiv

Xinhua) 09:10, May 31, 2022

KIEV, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A new division of the Azov Battalion of Ukraine has been formed in the eastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency reported on Monday.

The soldiers of the newly-formed military unit will defend the Kharkiv region from Russian forces, the agency said.

The Azov Battalion, which is part of the Ukrainian National Guard, took part in the battle for Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city that had been under siege for more than two months.

Earlier this month, Russia declared a victory in the battle for Mariupol and said that a total of 2,439 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered.

