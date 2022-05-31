Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Ukraine over phone

Xinhua) 08:51, May 31, 2022

MOSCOW, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine during a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

The two leaders addressed maritime security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, and the removal of the threat of mines in these waters, the Kremlin said.

Putin noted that Russia was ready to "facilitate the unhindered sea transit of goods" in coordination with the Turkish side, adding that this also applied to grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Given the current challenges on the global food market, Russia would be able to export the necessary volumes of fertilizers and agricultural products if Western sanctions were lifted, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Erdogan also covered bilateral trade and economic ties as well as regional issues, the Kremlin said.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish presidential office, Erdogan and Putin discussed Turkey's security concerns for Syria and the Ukraine crisis, as well as Turkey-Russia relations.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey is ready for meeting with Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations in Istanbul and to play a role in a possible observation mechanism if both sides agree on principle, the statement said.

