Ukrainian, Slovak presidents discuss defense support

Xinhua) 08:54, June 01, 2022

KIEV, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday met with his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova to discuss defense support for Kiev, Zelensky's press service reported.

During the talks, Zelensky said that Slovakia has made a significant contribution to the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities and praised the personal role of Caputova in granting defensive aid to Ukraine.

"I have been assured that Slovakia will continue to provide maximum security assistance to Ukraine," Zelensky told reporters after the talks.

For her part, Caputova said that Slovakia has supported Ukraine from the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict by providing not only military aid, but also political and humanitarian assistance.

Slovakia has provided Ukraine with the S-300 air defense system and demining equipment, and supported sanctions against Russia, Caputova said.

Zelensky and Caputova also talked about the prospects for Ukraine to obtain a candidate status to the European Union (EU), financial support for Kiev, Slovakia's role in Ukraine's post-conflict recovery, and assistance to Ukrainians who were forced to temporarily leave their homes due to the conflict.

According to official figures, some 78,000 Ukrainians, including 31,000 children, have fled Ukraine to Slovakia since the start of the conflict.

Caputova arrived in Kiev earlier in the day at the invitation of Zelensky.

