Wednesday, June 01, 2022

International Children's Day celebrated nationwide

(People's Daily Online) 16:00, June 01, 2022
Photo shows a Young Pioneers group counselor leading students as they shout slogans at the Minzhu Road Primary School in Nanning city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 31, 2022. (People’s Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

