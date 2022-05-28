Hebei's schools organize activities to help students stay in best shape before Gaokao

Xinhua) 11:59, May 28, 2022

Senior high school students dance to folk opera music at a high school in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 26, 2022.

China's national college entrance exam for 2022, also known as Gaokao, will be held on June 7 and 8. With COVID-19 control measures put in place, schools in Hebei Province have organized various activities to help students relax and stay in their best shape for the approaching examination. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Senior high school students take part in a rope skipping game on campus at a high school in Jinzhou, north China's Hebei Province, May 27, 2022.

Senior high school students play games on campus at a high school in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, May 26, 2022.

Senior high school students play games on campus at a high school in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 26, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on May 27, 2022 shows the senior high school students taking part in a tug-of-war game at a high school in Jinzhou, north China's Hebei Province.

Senior high school students play games on campus at a high school in Jinzhou, north China's Hebei Province, May 27, 2022.

Senior high school students play games on campus at a high school in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 26, 2022.

Senior high school students play games at the Shijiazhuang No.22 High School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 27, 2022.

Senior high school students play games at the Shijiazhuang No.22 High School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 27, 2022.

A school psychologist chats with a senior high school student at the Shijiazhuang No.22 High School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 27, 2022.

Senior high school students study to prepare for the national college entrance exam at the Shijiazhuang No.22 High School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 27, 2022.

Senior high school students play games on campus at a high school in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, May 26, 2022.

Senior high school students play games on campus at a high school in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, May 26, 2022.

Senior high school students play games on campus at a high school in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 26, 2022.

