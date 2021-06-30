Education ministry opens financial-aid hotlines for college students

Students perform at the opening ceremony of a sports event in Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has opened hotlines for inquiries on college financial-aid programs, according to an announcement published Tuesday on the ministry website.

This marks the 17th year in a row that the ministry has opened such hotlines for inquiries and complaints regarding the country's financial-aid policies for college students.

In addition to daily operations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer vacation, as in previous years, this year will see extended hotline operations on working days throughout the year starting from Sept. 16, the ministry said.

Education authorities and universities across the country are also required to open hotlines to provide information on financial aid.

China has set up a financial-aid system that covers students from financially challenged households at various education stages and schools of different levels and types, according to the ministry.

