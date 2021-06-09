Annual college entrance exam concludes in some parts of China

Xinhua) 13:33, June 09, 2021

An examinee walks out of an exam site at a high school in Guiyang, the capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 8, 2021. China's annual college entrance exam concluded on Tuesday in some parts of the country. Considered the world's most grueling test, the exam, better known as the Gaokao, saw a record 10.78 million candidates signing up this year. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

