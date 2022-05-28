Home>>
269 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:43, May 28, 2022
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 269 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 215,608 as of Friday.
