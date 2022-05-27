Pic story: conservator of cultural treasure trove of Jiaohe Ruins in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:34, May 27, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman is a conservator of the cultural treasure trove of Jiaohe Ruins, the world's biggest and best-preserved relics of a clay-built city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Since 1972, Gulibekge's grandfather, father, and now herself have been devoted to the protection of the ancient city of Jiaohe. They have lived, worked and raised their children here, forming a deep bond with this city of over 2,000 years old, while espying the splendid and diverse history and culture of Xinjiang.

Gulibekge, the family's third-generation cultural relics conservator in Jiaohe, has been inspired by her grandfather and father. She majored in history and cultural relics protection for her undergraduate and postgraduate studies respectively and returned to her hometown after graduation.

Gulibekge is now the mother of two children. Talking about her expectations for them, she said she hopes that they could have a deeper understanding of Jiaohe because the ancient city is of great significance not just to their hometown but also to the Chinese nation as well as the rest of the world. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman (L) and Maiming Reheman patrol at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Maiming Reheman patrols at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman patrols at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Undated photo provided by the interviewee shows Reheman Seti, Gulibekge Maiming Reheman's grandfather, at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman (C) introduces Jiaohe ancient city to tourists at the ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman patrols at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman (L) and Maiming Reheman patrol at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman works on the photos she took at Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman (L) and Maiming Reheman patrol at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman (L) and Maiming Reheman patrol at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman takes photos at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman patrols at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman patrols at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman (R) and Maiming Reheman patrol at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman checks the impact of plants on the ancient wall at Jiaohe ancient city, Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman (C) and Maiming Reheman (L) arrange old photos about Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman (C) and Maiming Reheman (L) arrange old photos about Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Maiming Reheman feeds sheep in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

Gulibekge Maiming Reheman (R), her daughter (C) and Maiming Reheman pose for photos in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 20, 2022.

