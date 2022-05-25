Home>>
Xinjiang official promotes hometown with dance video on short-video platforms
(People's Daily App) 16:41, May 25, 2022
Renagul Rehman, head of the culture and tourism bureau of Shaya county, Aksu prefecture, Xinjiang, wears traditional costumes to dance in this video featuring the desert and the local populus euphratica forest. She has continually worked to introduce tourism resources in the county on short-video platforms, inviting netizens to come enjoy the beautiful landscape in Shaya.
Click on the video and enjoy the striking views of her hometown!
(Compiled by Liu Lin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
