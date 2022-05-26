Xinjiang's fight against terrorism, extremism stands test of history: officials

Xinhua) 11:31, May 26, 2022

URUMQI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The fight against terrorism and extremism in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has safeguarded to the greatest extent citizens' primary human rights from being harmed, and is a just act that can stand the test of history, local officials said Tuesday.

Given the urgent needs to fight terrorism, Xinjiang has taken decisive measures while drawing on the experience of the international community in combating terrorism, effectively curbing a trend of frequent terrorist activities, said Yalkun Yaqup, deputy director of the region's public security department, at a press conference.

"Xinjiang's counterterrorism and deradicalization efforts are not linked to specific regions, ethnic groups or religions. Whoever violates Chinese laws, engages in terrorist and extremist activities, or endangers lives and property of the people will be punished by law," said Yalkun Yaqup.

Xinjiang has formulated and revised local regulations on deradicalization and on implementing the country's counterterrorism law. These regulations provide legal support for related work and protect people's rights to life, health and development, said Li Juan, an official with the regional legislature.

Xu Guixiang, spokesperson for the regional government, said that Xinjiang's fight against terrorism and extremism is a just act that can stand the test of history.

However, some media outlets insisted on releasing fake reports by distorting and smearing Xinjiang's counterterrorism efforts. "We despise such behavior," Xu said.

