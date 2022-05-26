Former KMT chairperson refutes rumors about Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:54, May 26, 2022

URUMQI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- All kinds of facts have shown that accusations against China's Xinjiang fabricated by the United States and some other Western countries are totally smearing, said Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party.

Hung made the remarks following her recent visit to several places in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Xinjiang is a harmonious, joyful, diverse and inclusive society, Hung said, adding that the United States and some other Western countries have fabricated lies about the so-called "forced labor" and "genocide" in Xinjiang in order to undermine China's internal unity, but China will not be breached by it from within.

After visiting an exhibition on anti-terrorism and de-radicalization in the regional capital Urumqi, Hung said people in Xinjiang once suffered great harm from terrorism and extremist ideologies, and the anti-terrorism and de-radicalization measures that Xinjiang has taken have helped those once poisoned by extremist ideologies to gain a correct understanding of law and religion, and improve the living standards of their families through learning skills.

Hung said the trip to the region makes her feel that Xinjiang is a harmonious society, where different ethnic groups respect each other. "As they say, all ethnic groups remain closely united like the seeds of a pomegranate that stick together," she said.

During her visit, Hung had in-depth exchanges with religious figures, graduates of vocational education and training centers, teachers and students, and employees from ethnic groups working in textile enterprises.

All kinds of facts show that the accusations against Xinjiang made by the United States and some other Western countries are totally smearing, Hung said. "They do not want to see the rise of China, and deliberately undermine China's internal unity in this way," she added.

She said, through her visit, she found that Xinjiang is a harmonious, joyful, diverse and inclusive society, which is totally different from the lies concocted by the United States and some other Western countries.

