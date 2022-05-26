Xinjiang attracts 115.9 bln yuan of investment in Jan.-April

Xinhua) 16:40, May 26, 2022

URUMQI, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region attracted 115.9 billion yuan (about 17.2 billion U.S. dollars) of investment from outside the region in the first four months of this year, up 27.29 percent year on year, said the regional commerce department.

The funds in place in southern Xinjiang increased by 28.03 percent year on year, exceeding the growth rate of 26.73 percent in northern Xinjiang over the period.

The region signed 2,367 investment projects in the first four months of this year, according to the department.

Many places in Xinjiang have carried out activities such as online investment promotion and sent teams across the country to attract investment. The region has made continuous efforts in optimizing its business environment and improving the quality of investment projects.

The Korla Economic and Technological Development Zone has so far attracted about 3,600 companies to settle in the zone through targeted investment promotion activities this year.

"It only took us 45 days from preparing for the project to finishing the first garment," said Ma Xiaobin, manager of a garment company that has just settled in the zone with support from the zone's management committee.

