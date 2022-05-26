China prosecutes 60,553 for crimes against minors

Xinhua) 11:33, May 26, 2022

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- In 2021, procuratorial organs across China prosecuted 60,553 people for crimes against minors, up 5.69 percent year on year, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Wednesday.

In the meantime, 160 million yuan (about 24 million U.S. dollars), three times the amount in 2018, was provided in 11,000 judicial assistance cases of minor victims.

Regarding juvenile suspects, procuratorial organs approved the arrest of 27,208 underage suspects and prosecuted 35,228 last year, said the SPP.

Procuratorial organs also conducted the procedure to review the necessity of detention for 20,045 minor suspects.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)