Four nations crack down over 2,500 cross-border crimes via joint operations

Xinhua) 11:21, December 04, 2021

KUNMING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Law enforcement authorities in China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, among countries along the Mekong River, have busted 2,513 cross-border crimes in the border areas of the river, with 12 tonnes of drug seized and thousands of suspects arrested.

The four countries have launched a joint crackdown on cross-border crimes since Aug. 23, aiming to contain illegal immigration, drug smuggling and cybercrimes in the river basin.

To date, 2,064 suspects involved in drug trafficking and 2,626 suspects related to illegal immigration and cybercrimes have been caught during the joint operations.

The four countries plan to strengthen publicity and education on the prevention of cross-border crimes and guide local people in the basin to actively participate in preventing and cracking down on illegal and criminal activities along the Mekong River.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping among China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

