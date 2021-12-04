Four nations crack down over 2,500 cross-border crimes via joint operations
KUNMING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Law enforcement authorities in China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, among countries along the Mekong River, have busted 2,513 cross-border crimes in the border areas of the river, with 12 tonnes of drug seized and thousands of suspects arrested.
The four countries have launched a joint crackdown on cross-border crimes since Aug. 23, aiming to contain illegal immigration, drug smuggling and cybercrimes in the river basin.
To date, 2,064 suspects involved in drug trafficking and 2,626 suspects related to illegal immigration and cybercrimes have been caught during the joint operations.
The four countries plan to strengthen publicity and education on the prevention of cross-border crimes and guide local people in the basin to actively participate in preventing and cracking down on illegal and criminal activities along the Mekong River.
The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping among China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Photos
Related Stories
- Number of crimes in Hong Kong down 10 pct in Q1
- China's police chief stresses fight against gun, explosives crimes
- China's serious violent crimes drop to two-decade low in 2020
- China investigates 795 judicial staff for duty-related crimes
- CCDI: For fugitive, it's best to give yourself up
- China vows to get tough with duty-related crimes
- Xinjiang court reduces prison time after 11 show repentance
- China cleans up 1,790 environment crimes from January to July
- China seizes 30,000 in 2014 for food, drug crimes
- East China province busts 8,000 drug cases
- Nepal identifies 17 cross-border crimes on border with India
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.