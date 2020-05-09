Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China investigates 795 judicial staff for duty-related crimes

(Xinhua)    09:11, May 09, 2020

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Procuratorates across China filed 609 cases concerning duty-related crimes of judicial personnel from January to November 2019, the country's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

Supported by discipline inspection and supervision authorities at all levels, a total of 795 judicial staff members were investigated, the SPP said.

Hou Yahui, an official with the SPP, said Chinese procuratorates last year focused their efforts on dealing with judicial staff who provided shelters for gang crimes.

The SPP said it has published typical cases of duty-related crimes to offer guidance to local procuratorial organs.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York