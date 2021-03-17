China's police chief stresses fight against gun, explosives crimes

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Tuesday called for pushing forward China's campaign against gun and explosives crimes across the country.

Zhao made the remarks at a national meeting on the crackdown on gun and explosives crimes.

Zhao stressed crackdown on smuggling, illegal production and trafficking, and online sales of guns and explosives, and targeting key areas and problems and the seizure of illegal guns and explosives.

Zhao called for eliminating risks endangering public security and social stability.