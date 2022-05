We Are China

In pics: floating market in Rangamati, Bangladesh

Xinhua) 08:46, May 26, 2022

A boat loaded with fruits is seen at a floating market in Rangamati, Bangladesh, on May 20, 2022. (Xinhua)

A vendor waits for customers at a floating market in Rangamati, Bangladesh, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Vendors sell fruits at a floating market in Rangamati, Bangladesh, on May 21, 2022. (Xinhua)

A man carries a basket of pineapples at a floating market in Rangamati, Bangladesh, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Vendors sell fruits at a floating market in Rangamati, Bangladesh, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

