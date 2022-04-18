Bangladesh points out discrepancies in U.S. human rights report

Xinhua) 16:11, April 18, 2022

DHAKA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladeshi government said there has been a lot of confusion in the U.S. human rights report released recently.

In his reaction to the U.S. Department of State's 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told the press on Sunday that Bangladesh doesn't appreciate foreign interference in its internal matters and it has full authority over its internal affairs.

"There are certain things in this report which are miles away from the ground reality in Bangladesh. There are many things there which we outright reject, things which are unacceptable," Alam was quoted as saying in a report of leading local newspaper Prothom Alo.

Meanwhile, Alam pointed out a number of discrepancies in the report, saying that in one section of the report they said that in 2018, 275 extrajudicial murders took place in Bangladesh. But in another section of the report it was written that during that period 606 extrajudicial murders took place in the country, he noted.

There are major problems with the information used in the report, he said, adding that the countries that have responded have said that there are some fundamental errors.

"...The sources used in the U.S. report are quite weak. In the recent past, we have seen that all of them have political agendas," Alam said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)