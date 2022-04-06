Home>>
Satirical Play | American Indians: The US is a pseudo human rights defender that disregards human rights
(People's Daily App) 14:35, April 06, 2022
Without the consent of the Shoshone tribe of Native Americans, more than 900 nuclear tests were conducted in their territory by the American government. Over the past decades, Native Americans have always been unfairly treated, in a way that's beyond imagination. The American government must accept the responsibility for this. From Native American rights to the treatment of Black Americans, the US is a pseudo defender of human rights that actually disregards human rights in practice.
