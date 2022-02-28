People pay heavy price for U.S. manipulation of epidemic prevention and control: report

Xinhua) 15:37, February 28, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government never rethinks its response measures and still lacks effective anti-epidemic plans, according to China's latest report on U.S. human rights violations in 2021.

China's State Council Information Office on Monday issued the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021.

Despite having the world's most advanced medical equipment and technology, the United States has the biggest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths globally, it said.

The report noted that the U.S. government stoked the tracing of the origins of COVID-19, and has been keen on passing the buck, shifting the blame, and political manipulation.

The United States has disregarded its people's rights to life and health, said the report.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the epidemic prevention and control in the United States has become a tool and a bargaining chip for Republicans and Democrats to attack, reject and confront each other, it added.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, by late February 2022, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States had exceeded 78 million and the death toll surpassed 940,000. Its number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in 2021 has far surpassed the total for 2020.

Meanwhile, the mental health of U.S. people has deteriorated due to the uncontrolled outbreak. The country has logged a staggering number of the homeless and the elderly' rights to life have been flagrantly violated, the report noted.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)