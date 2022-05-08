Head-on crash in Bangladesh leaves at least 7 dead, 20 injured

Xinhua) 16:30, May 08, 2022

DHAKA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A head-on collision between two passenger buses in Bangladesh's Natore district, some 200 km northwest of capital Dhaka, on Saturday left at least 7 people dead and 20 injured, a senior police official said.

Mashiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Natore's Bonpara Highway Police Station Station, told journalists that "at least 7 people were killed in the head-on collision."

The road accident occurred at around 11:00 a.m. local time and also left some 20 people injured, he said.

All the injured were rushed to local hospitals and clinics, he said, adding that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Bangladesh has a higher fatality rate for road accidents in the world due to shoddy highways, poorly maintained vehicles, violation of traffic rules by inept drivers and lack of monitoring by the traffic department.

Road Safety Foundation, a non-government organization, said in a press release Saturday that at least 543 people were killed and 612 were injured in 427 road accidents across the country last month.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)