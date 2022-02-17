Feature: Beijing Winter Olympics inspires Bangladesh Wushu students

Xinhua) February 17, 2022

DHAKA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Winter Olympics has ignited enthusiasm from Bangladesh wushu students, despite winter sports being rare in the tropical country in South Asia.

In front of a mega TV screen at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Wushu Federation in Dhaka, coaches, wushu students and their parents are enjoying the Games from Beijing.

"Today all the members of Wushu (federation) together have seen various events of Beijing Olympic Games," said Farhana Taslim Raisa, a six grader who is one of the enthusiastic Wushu learners here.

"I'm very happy that the Chinese organized this (Olympics) amid the pandemic in compliance with many health rules," added Raisa, who has studied Wushu for two years.

Raisa's classmate, Mahiya Afrin, another wushu student, said she has regularly been watching the Beijing Olympic Games.

"Athletes from many countries, including China, Japan, and Russia are taking part," she said and added "I also wish to participate in the Olympics one day on behalf of Bangladesh."

She also congratulated the organizers of this Winter Olympics on behalf of her family and wushu students.

College student Farhan Hasan Chowdhury is another wushu student. "I've watched the Winter Olympic Games with my teacher, coach and classmates," he said. "I really like it."

He said the enthusiasm with which the Chinese continued to host the Games in the midst of this pandemic seems unique to them.

"There are athletes participating in this Olympics. They are playing their game in this pandemic. I want to applaud them. They are playing with a lot of courage," he said.

Farhana Rahman Rifat is a guardian of two kids learning wushu. "We watched the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China with the children and all the teachers and parents of the Wushu Federation," she said. "The kids got to learn about every game while the players perform. It's really a matter of learning, gathering knowledge."

General Secretary of the Bangladesh Wushu Federation, Md Dulal Hossain, said the opening of Beijing 2022 brought people together, while the dazzling ceremony reflected the great Chinese culture and civilization.

He said the Olympic "spirit of solidarity" was visible in the opening ceremony, and expressed hopes that this spirit will be reflected in global efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

