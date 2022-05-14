626 families receive cash assistance in central Afghan province

May 14, 2022

KABUL, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 626 families have received cash assistance in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province, the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Saturday.

The displaced and most vulnerable families identified by surveys in Shibar and Yakawlang districts of the province received 400 U.S. dollars each in cash assistance on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The assistance was provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), according to the statement.

It added that more humanitarian assistance would be provided to needy families in Afghanistan's far-flung provinces in the coming days or weeks.

Following the U.S. forces' pullout from Afghanistan last August, Washington has imposed sanctions on the Taliban-run administration and frozen assets of more than 9 billion U.S. dollars of Afghanistan's central bank in a move weighing heavily on the battered economy in the war-torn Asian country.

