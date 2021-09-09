Jieqiong meets reporters ｜Insights into Afghan situation

September 09, 2021

The Taliban announced the names of some key members of the new Afghan government at a press conference on Tuesday, saying the new government has a clear policy and more announcements will follow soon.

From the Taliban takeover of the majority of Afghanistan in early August through the US army’s final withdrawal on August 30 to the conflict between the Taliban and the resistance force, the situation in Afghanistan has been the hottest topic in the international community.

Facing a series of crises and challenges, the whole world is waiting to see how the Taliban rules. Will the Taliban keep their word to form and operate an inclusive government, guarantee women’s rights and establish good relations with other countries? To help us better understand the situation, we bring in our reporter Cheng Shijie who is based in Pakistan to share his insights and observations.

Click the video to learn more about the situation in Afghanistan.

(Video produced by He Jieqiong, Liang Peiyu and Cheng Shijie)

