Chinese envoy calls for efforts to carry forward Afghan peace process

Xinhua) 13:17, August 07, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday called on the international community to carry forward the Afghan peace process by preventing all-out war, advancing peace and reconciliation, and fighting terrorism.

Afghanistan is at a historic conjuncture of war and peace. With the hasty withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces, Afghanistan has seen increased violence, rising civilian casualties and a deteriorating security situation, said Dai Bing, charge d'affaires of China's permanent mission to the United Nations.

Two decades of war in Afghanistan has once again demonstrated that there is no military solution. Any external power interference in Afghanistan is doomed to fail, he told the Security Council.

The international community should help avoid the expansion of fighting and prevent all-out war in Afghanistan, he said.

It is the greatest aspiration of the Afghan people to see the cessation of hostilities and to enjoy peace. It is also the common expectation of regional countries and the international community. China condemns violent attacks against civilians and civilian facilities, and calls on all parties in Afghanistan to exercise restraint, stop military confrontation and reach a comprehensive cease-fire at an early date, said Dai.

Foreign troops should consult fully with the Afghan government on post-withdrawal arrangements to ensure a smooth transition in Afghanistan. They should be more transparent with regional countries and avoid leaving behind all the problems. The United States has recently expressed its intention to assist Afghanistan in maintaining stability. China hopes that the United States can earnestly fulfill its commitment and step up efforts, he said.

Dai said efforts are needed to advance the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

A political solution is the only way out for Afghanistan. No government should be established in Afghanistan by force. China welcomes the recent resumption of dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, and their agreement to continue high-level talks and to accelerate the negotiation process, he said.

"We hope that negotiating parties can show flexibility, seek common ground while managing differences, and chart out a roadmap and timetable for reconciliation as soon as possible. We look forward to the rebirth of Afghanistan and the establishment of a broad and inclusive political structure in pursuit of a moderate and steady Muslim policy, with a commitment to friendly relations with all neighboring countries," said Dai.

China is willing to host intra-Afghan negotiations in due course to support and facilitate the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, he added.

He also stressed the importance of preventing terrorist forces from gaining strength.

Terrorism remains a grave challenge for Afghanistan and regional countries. Terrorist organizations listed by the Security Council, such as the Islamic State, Al-Qaida, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, Pakistan Taliban, continue to launch frequent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. The international community must not allow Afghanistan to again become a place where terrorists congregate, and should rather continue to support Afghan security forces in strengthening counter-terrorism capacity, said Dai.

"The Taliban," he said, "should set the goal of peace and make a clean break with terrorist organizations. All countries should fulfill their obligations under international law and the Security Council resolutions, strengthen cooperation and jointly combat all terrorism."

The international community should work, following the principle of Afghan leadership and Afghan ownership, to strengthen coordination and contribute positive energy to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, he said.

China will continue to coordinate closely with relevant parties through various mechanisms to foster synergy in this regard. The international community should continue to support Afghanistan's development and reconstruction, and assist the country in pursuing regional cooperation, building connectivity and enhancing independent development capacities. Developed countries should honor their commitments and continue to provide development and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, especially urgently needed anti-pandemic assistance, he said.

China has actively supported the Afghan government in fighting COVID-19. Some 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, anesthesia machines and other medical supplies have arrived in Kabul not too long ago. China will provide an additional 1 million doses of vaccines in the near future, said Dai.

China appreciates the important role played by the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in supporting Afghanistan's peace, reconciliation and economic reconstruction. UNAMA works in a challenging environment under current circumstances. China strongly condemns the attack on the UN compound in Herat on July 30, and calls on all parties to abide by international law and to protect the safety and security of the UN staff, he said.

The Security Council should give early consideration to the form of the UN's future presence in Afghanistan and make proper arrangements, he said.

