U.S. freezes Afghan government reserves in its banks
(CGTN) 09:42, August 18, 2021
The U.S. government on Sunday froze Afghan reserves held in its U.S. bank accounts to prevent the Taliban from accessing, the Washington Post reported citing sources.
"Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban," an administration official told the newspaper in a statement.
The Afghan Central Bank had $9.4 billion in reserve assets by end of April, data from the International Monetary Fund showed.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
