Afghan airstrikes kill 21 militants in northern Jawzjan province
(Xinhua) 15:31, July 31, 2021
A total of 21 militants were confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban positions in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province on Friday, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Saturday.
The sorties targeted Taliban positions and hideouts in Murghab, Hasantabin, Atma and adjoining villages along the road linking Jawzjan to the neighboring Sari Pul province on Friday afternoon, killing 21 insurgents and injuring 10 others, the official said.
Taliban militants, who have intensified activities since the start of the U.S.-led forces pullout from Afghanistan early in May and have reportedly overrun about 200 districts, have yet to make comments.
