Overall national interest top priority in talks on Afghan peace process: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China sincerely hopes that all parties to Afghanistan's peace talks will prioritize the interests of its people as well as the nation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks when answering questions during an interview with Xinhua about the negotiations starting Saturday between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

He stressed that the fundamental direction of political settlement, the basic principle of the Afghan-led approach, and the framework goal of broad inclusiveness should be adhered to.

At the same time, it is hoped that the new Afghan governmental structure will unswervingly combat terrorism, pursue a peaceful and friendly foreign policy, and earnestly push Afghanistan onto a path of peace, stability and development, he added.

China will, as always, continue to be a supporter, mediator and facilitator of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, Wang said, noting that China calls on the international community and countries in the region to uphold justice, and work together to support Afghanistan's peaceful reconstruction and orderly withdrawal of foreign military forces in a responsible manner, so as to ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan.