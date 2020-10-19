Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 19, 2020
UN chief condemns attack on Afghan provincial police headquarters

(Xinhua)    09:41, October 19, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday strongly condemned the day's indiscriminate attack on a provincial police headquarters in Afghanistan's province of Ghor.

"The secretary-general strongly condemns the indiscriminate attack today on a provincial police headquarters in Afghanistan's province of Ghor, in an area where many civilians are present," according to a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general.

According to preliminary reports, the attack claimed the lives of at least 13 persons and injured dozens of civilians, including women and children. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable, said the statement.

"The secretary-general expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan," said the statement.

