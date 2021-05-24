Afghan forces foil Taliban attacks on 6 districts in Badakhshan, 23 including 3 soldiers killed
FAIZABAD, Afghanistan, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Afghan forces have foiled Taliban militants' attacks on six districts in the northern Badakhshan province on Monday and the militants fled away after suffering casualties, an army spokesman in the northern region Abdul Razaq said.
The Taliban militants, according to the official, launched simultaneous attacks on Raghistan, Wardoj, Jarm, Khash, Darayem and Yaftal Payan districts early Monday but their offensives have been repulsed and the militants fled away within hours after leaving 20 bodies behind.
Three soldiers had also been killed in the fighting which lasted for couple of hours, the official added.
A total of 10 militants and five soldiers had been injured in the firefight, Razaq further said.
Taliban militants, who have intensified activities since the start of the U.S.-led forces withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1, have yet to make comment.
