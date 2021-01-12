Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pakistani FM, Afghan politician discuss peace process

(Xinhua)    16:30, January 12, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday held talks with leader of Afghanistan's Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami party Karim Khalili in Islamabad on the peace process in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said.

Khalili, the former Afghan vice president, arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit on Monday.

Qureshi described as "good omen" the progress in intra-Afghan negotiations currently underway in Qatar to decide a future political roadmap, according to the statement.

"It has been Pakistan's long standing stance that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. A comprehensive negotiated political settlement is the only solution acceptable to the Afghan leadership," the statement quoted Qureshi as saying.

He said Pakistan will welcome decisions at the negotiations among Afghans and said intra-Afghan dialogue is a unique opportunity for the Afghan leadership to bring peace to the country.

"We believe that peace in Afghanistan is linked to peace and stability in the region," he said.

Qureshi told Khalili that Pakistan is taking measures to promote bilateral trade and has also introduced a liberal visa policy for Afghan nationals.

Khalili appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process, according to the statement.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York