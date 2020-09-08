Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
Taliban attack on Afghan district repulsed, 10 including 7 militants killed

(Xinhua)    16:39, September 08, 2020

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Taliban attempts to overrun Dasht-e-Archi district, Kunduz province, have been repulsed and the militants fled away after leaving seven bodies behind, district governor Nasrudin Nazari said Tuesday.

The insurgent group launched a massive offensive in the wee hours of Tuesday to overrun the district headquarters but faced stiff resistance, the official said.

Seven militants and three policemen had been killed in the fire exchange lasted for a couple of hours, the official said.

Two policemen and a number of insurgents sustained injury in the fighting, the official added.

Taliban militants who are in control of parts of Kunduz province have yet to make comment.

