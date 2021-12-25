China-aided humanitarian supplies distributed to Afghan provinces

Xinhua) 10:23, December 25, 2021

A truck is loaded with China-aided humanitarian supplies preparing for distribution in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Dec. 24, 2021. Afghanistan's caretaker government began to distribute the China-aided humanitarian supplies on Friday to the country's 34 provinces. China has announced it will provide humanitarian aid as well as COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, and more supplies are being delivered to the Central Asian country. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

KABUL, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan's caretaker government began to distribute the China-aided humanitarian supplies on Friday to the country's 34 provinces.

Acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Mawlawi Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani said at a ceremony held for the distribution that his country had received several batches of humanitarian supplies donated by China, and that his ministry was sending the material aid to needy people in the country's 34 provinces.

"We are thankful to China for the assistance," Haqqani told Xinhua after the ceremony. "China is our good neighbor and the assistance for us is very important."

China has announced it will provide humanitarian aid as well as COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, and more supplies are being delivered to the Central Asian country.

