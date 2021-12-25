China-aided humanitarian supplies distributed to Afghan provinces
A truck is loaded with China-aided humanitarian supplies preparing for distribution in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Dec. 24, 2021. Afghanistan's caretaker government began to distribute the China-aided humanitarian supplies on Friday to the country's 34 provinces. China has announced it will provide humanitarian aid as well as COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, and more supplies are being delivered to the Central Asian country. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)
KABUL, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan's caretaker government began to distribute the China-aided humanitarian supplies on Friday to the country's 34 provinces.
Acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Mawlawi Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani said at a ceremony held for the distribution that his country had received several batches of humanitarian supplies donated by China, and that his ministry was sending the material aid to needy people in the country's 34 provinces.
"We are thankful to China for the assistance," Haqqani told Xinhua after the ceremony. "China is our good neighbor and the assistance for us is very important."
China has announced it will provide humanitarian aid as well as COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, and more supplies are being delivered to the Central Asian country.
Photos
Related Stories
- War-torn countries explore Chinese market through import expo
- China’s FM urges US to learn lesson from Afghan war on 20th anniversary of 9/11
- Jieqiong meets reporters ｜Insights into Afghan situation
- U.S. freezes Afghan government reserves in its banks
- Chinese envoy calls for efforts to carry forward Afghan peace process
- Afghan airstrikes kill 21 militants in northern Jawzjan province
- NATO ministers agree on continued support in Afghanistan after military withdrawal
- 6 killed after roadside bomb hits bus in Afghan capital
- Afghan forces foil Taliban attacks on 6 districts in Badakhshan, 23 including 3 soldiers killed
- U.S. general concerned about Afghan military after U.S. withdrawal
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.