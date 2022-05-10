Hope of Party, country rests on youth: Xi

Xinhua) 11:25, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the hope of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country rests on the youth.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China in Beijing.

Xi said for the Party and the country, youth are the most worthy of love and expectation, adding that young people are like saplings that thrive on the earth, and one day they will grow into towering trees.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)