Xi urges youth league to remain strongest bond between Party, youth

Xinhua) 11:13, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to remain as the strongest bond between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the youth.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CYLC.

The greatest strength of the CYLC, as the youth's own organization, lies in its broad reach at the grassroots and its deep involvement with young people, Xi said.

He asked the CYLC to continue serving young people, fulfill its responsibility in consolidating and expanding young people's support for the Party's governance, and offer solid help to the young people.

