Xi addresses ceremony marking centenary of Communist Youth League of China

Xinhua) 10:22, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, started delivering a speech at a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China.

