Xi meets Scholz via video link

Xinhua) 08:52, May 10, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets via video link with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met via video link with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)