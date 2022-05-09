Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Harmony brings good fortune

Xinhua) 15:30, May 09, 2022

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- "Harmony brings good fortune, while discord leads to misfortune." President Xi Jinping has cited this Chinese proverb to encourage Hong Kong people to stay united and work together.

The expression appeared in the Chinese classic Hanshu, or the Book of Han, which was compiled in the first century AD. Xi quoted the proverb in 2017 at a gathering celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. He called on the people of Hong Kong to stay united, work together and help each other to overcome challenges.

The Chinese people have long cherished the value of peace and harmony, which has its roots in traditional Chinese culture.

Hong Kong has transitioned from chaos to order over the past two years, with the help of the promulgation of the national security law and the improved electoral system. A new chapter of "one country, two systems" has been opened.

"One country, two systems" gives expression to the vision of peace and harmony in Chinese culture, Xi once said, noting that it embodies a very important tenet, namely, seeking broad common ground while setting aside major differences.

