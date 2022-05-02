Closeup: "Aim high," all young dream chasers!

May 02, 2022

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Attaching great importance to the growth of Chinese youth, President Xi Jinping has always been fond of communicating with the young people, encouraging them to aim high and pursue dreams.

Apart from interacting face to face with the young Chinese about life in general and higher ideals, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, also communicates with them through letters.

Just a few days after his 18th birthday in February, Beijing 2022 gold medalist Su Yiming, who stunned the world with two 1800 tricks in the men's snowboard big air, received a surprise gift -- a letter from Xi.

In the letter, Xi extended congratulatory greetings to Su and his fellow athletes in ice and snow sports for their outstanding performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics, expressing his hope that their achievements would inspire young Chinese to aim high.

This was not the first communication between Xi and the young snowboarding prodigy. Xi had visited Su and his teammates during an inspection tour in the run-up to Beijing 2022.

"Aim high and demonstrate the spirit of the Chinese young generation in the world arena," Xi said during the visit -- a statement that left a lasting impression on the young athlete.

"I have always kept those words in my mind," Su said.

Xi believes that young people are the future of a nation and of the world. So, he actively encourages young Chinese from all walks of life -- from athletes like Su to young students and young officials -- to pursue their dreams, and play their part.

During an inspection of the prestigious Renmin University of China last month, Xi said that he hopes all young people will bear in mind the Party's instructions, commit themselves to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and live up to the prime of their lives, to their mission of the times and to the expectations of the people.

When Su first stepped onto a snowboard at the age of four, a future as a world-class athlete seemed to be "a dream too big" for him. Little did he know that he would not only represent his country but also make it all way up to the champion's podium and take home gold.

With the great jubilation of winning an Olympic gold medal still fresh in his mind, Su wrote to Xi, telling him how lucky he felt to have attained his dream.

Replying to Su's letter, Xi wrote "the new era is the era of dream chasers, and also the era for young people to realize their dreams."

Su later expressed his desire to win a grand slam in his sporting career, inspired by Xi's words.

"When I made up my mind to be a professional snowboarder, I know there is a big gap between my performance and that of the top athletes in the world," Su said at a winter sports event held in Beijing in April.

"But I have been working hard to reach my goal," Su said, adding that his story is proof that hard work will pay off.

Su believes the sky is the limit. "Find the thing you love, believe in yourself and make all-out efforts," Su told younger schoolers at the event. "Finally, your dream will come true."

