Xi stresses healthy development of capital in China

Xinhua) 16:02, April 30, 2022

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday called for efforts to regulate and guide the healthy development of capital in China in accordance with the law and give play to the positive role of capital as an important factor of production.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

