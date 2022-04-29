Chinese leadership analyzes economic situation, reviews plan on talent development

Xinhua) 13:41, April 29, 2022

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) --Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to analyze current economic situation and economic work.

The meeting also reviewed a plan for talent development during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.

The meeting highlighted the hard-won achievements made since the beginning of this year in coordinating epidemic control with economic and social development, as China has secured stable economic performance and successfully hosted the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Noting that the economy faces growing complexities and uncertainties, the meeting stressed the importance of economic stability as well as securing and improving people's livelihood.

The meeting called for upholding the "people first, lives first" principle and the dynamic zero-COVID approach to protect people's lives and health, and reduce the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development to the minimum.

