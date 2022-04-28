Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to the First Innovation Exchange Conference for Craftsmen of the Nation

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to the First Innovation Exchange Conference for Craftsmen of the Nation.

On the convening of the First Innovation Exchange Conference for Craftsmen of the Nation, I would like to extend my warm congratulations.

Skilled workers are main forces underpinning China's manufacturing sector and innovation drive. The working class and other working people in China should carry forward the spirit of model workers, hard work and craftsmanship and adapt themselves to the requirements of the current global revolution in science and technology and industrial transformation. With diligence, dedication, innovation and initiative, they must keep honing their skills and contribute their wisdom and strength to promoting high-quality development, making China strong in manufacturing, and building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Party committees and governments at all levels should deepen the reform to train industrial workers and fully leverage the role of skilled workers, seeing that their creativity and expertise is fully unleashed.

The International Workers' Day is approaching. On behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, I would like to extend my festive greetings and best wishes to all the skilled workers, model workers and other working people across the country.

Xi Jinping

April 27, 2022

