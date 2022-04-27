Chinese Wisdom in Xi's words: Proficient in knowledge, exemplary in morality

April 27, 2022

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- It is imperative for teachers to be proficient in professional knowledge and exemplary in moral character, noted Chinese President Xi Jinping in his visit to Renmin University of China this week.

In his words, Xi used two concepts put forward by ancient Chinese authors: "lecturer of knowledge" and "paragon of virtues."

These two concepts were famously carried in "Zi Zhi Tong Jian", or "Historical Events Retold as a Mirror for Government," a chronological general history of China written in the Song Dynasty (960-1279). According to the original text, teachers who are lecturers of knowledge are easy to find, but teachers that can be paragons in virtues and cultivate their students in this regard are hard to come by.

From Xi's point of view, to be competent in nurturing the next generation who will join and carry on the socialist cause, a teacher ought to excel in both professional knowledge and morality.

For teachers, if they would like to foster their students into a certain kind of person, they should be that kind of person themselves first, Xi noted.

He called on teachers to constantly cultivate their moral character, and set good examples for students in learning, pursuing careers and conducting oneself.

