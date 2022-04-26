Home>>
University students greet President Xi
(People's Daily App) 14:08, April 26, 2022
Ahead of China's May 4 Youth Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Renmin University of China in Beijing on Monday. Crowds of students greeted Xi with waves, applause and cheers.
(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video source: CCTV)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
