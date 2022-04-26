University students greet President Xi

(People's Daily App) 14:08, April 26, 2022

Ahead of China's May 4 Youth Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Renmin University of China in Beijing on Monday. Crowds of students greeted Xi with waves, applause and cheers.

