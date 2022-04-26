Xi Jinping on China's space projects

(People's Daily App) 13:42, April 26, 2022

President Xi Jinping has said: "The sky is vast. Exploration never ends." Since the first satellite "Dongfanghong-1" in 1970, China has gained experience and established confidence in space exploration. Xi has often expressed interest in space projects and astronauts, scientists and participants. Here's a review.

