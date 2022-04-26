Home>>
Xi Jinping on China's space projects
(People's Daily App) 13:42, April 26, 2022
President Xi Jinping has said: "The sky is vast. Exploration never ends." Since the first satellite "Dongfanghong-1" in 1970, China has gained experience and established confidence in space exploration. Xi has often expressed interest in space projects and astronauts, scientists and participants. Here's a review.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.