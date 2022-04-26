Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on youth

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday visited Renmin University of China, meeting students ahead of China's Youth Day, which falls on May 4.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has, on many occasions, shared his hopes and expectations on the young people.

The following are some highlights of his quotes:

-- Young people are the future of a nation and of the world.

-- Let youth blossom in the unremitting endeavors for the motherland, the nation, the people and humankind.

-- The future belongs to the young people, and our hopes also rest with them.

-- Hard work paints a bright backdrop for a young life.

-- Everybody is young once in their life. Now is the time for you to make the most of your youth; and the future is a time for you to look back on it.

-- A nation will be full of hope and have a great tomorrow when its younger generations have ideals, ability and a strong sense of responsibility.

