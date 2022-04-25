Xi in my eyes | To him, there is no self. There is only the people

Xinhua) 14:45, April 25, 2022

After nearly half a century, President Xi met with his old schoolmate Sommano Pholsena. Hear what Sommano said about his experience with Xi, and what makes the Communist Party of China successful.

