Xi in my eyes | To him, there is no self. There is only the people
(Xinhua) 14:45, April 25, 2022
After nearly half a century, President Xi met with his old schoolmate Sommano Pholsena. Hear what Sommano said about his experience with Xi, and what makes the Communist Party of China successful.
